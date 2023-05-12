Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Cormark increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$27.77.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$25.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.01. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$20.81 and a 52 week high of C$27.50.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$15.40 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 47.00%. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.4177378 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. In other news, Director Marianne Harrison sold 36,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$990,607.72. Also, Director Donald Richard Lindsay bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.64 per share, with a total value of C$1,332,005.00. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

