Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.17. 11,611,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 35,747,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 4.98.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 23.22% and a negative net margin of 571.35%. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

