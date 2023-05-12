Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of MRNS traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.41. 179,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,709. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $417.72 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 84.28% and a negative return on equity of 187.49%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

MRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

