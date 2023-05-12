Mark A. Paup Buys 5,000 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Paup bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,613.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $563,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 274.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 208,689 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 88.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

