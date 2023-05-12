Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Marriott International to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.27.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $6,935,390. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

