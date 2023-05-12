Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

Martin Marietta Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $17.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $402.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,557. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

