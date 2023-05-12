Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.460 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion. Masimo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.88.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ MASI opened at $172.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Masimo by 1,011.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Masimo by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.