Mask Network (MASK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $297.24 Million

Mask Network (MASK) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Mask Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00013890 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $297.24 million and approximately $59.19 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Mask Network

Mask Network was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,125,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

