MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 5.2%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.56. 69,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 592,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 225,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.