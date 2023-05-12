MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Up 5.2%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $95.56. 69,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 592,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.86.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTZ. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -599.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.62.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after purchasing an additional 447,376 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,376,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,550 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MasTec by 1.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 16.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,595,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,320,000 after acquiring an additional 225,547 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
