MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.