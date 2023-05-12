MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy”

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $97.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.09.

MasTec Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MTZ opened at $90.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average is $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54. MasTec has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.88 and a beta of 1.37.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.