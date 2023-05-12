Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 5,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 40,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 387,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6,192.7% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 27,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $383.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $363.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.02.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

