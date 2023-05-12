Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,989,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 299,470 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,039,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MA traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.98. The stock had a trading volume of 562,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.02. The firm has a market cap of $361.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at $38,189,766,017.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

