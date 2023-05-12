MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Given New $39.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCFT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.20.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.76. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $159.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

