Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $80.08

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $80.08 and traded as low as $77.87. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.73, with a volume of 5,862,525 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06.

Institutional Trading of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $7,952,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

