Matt Mcgraner Purchases 2,000 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) insider Matt Mcgraner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 138,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,579.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,416. The company has a quick ratio of 545.52, a current ratio of 545.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $229.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1,346.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 13.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 68.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 21.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 20.9% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.