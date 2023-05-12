Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.09–$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.00 million-$40.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.50 million. Matterport also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.27 EPS.

Matterport Stock Performance

Matterport stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,441. The company has a market cap of $813.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Matterport has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $7.45.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 17.95% and a negative net margin of 81.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matterport will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Matterport

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jay Remley sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $61,832.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 647,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,926 shares of company stock worth $608,241. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 49.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

