Matthew C. Hyde Sells 5,353 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.64.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 50.16% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,004,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 557.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 1,358,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 530,248 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 3,252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 354,649 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 284,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 176,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

