McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.14. 347,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,221. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.48. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $228.34 and a 52 week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

