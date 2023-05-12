McEwen Mining Inc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.48) Per Share (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McEwen Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

McEwen Mining Stock Down 2.6 %

MUX opened at C$10.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.94. McEwen Mining has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$13.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

