McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $127,442.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance
Shares of MGRC remained flat at $90.99 during trading hours on Friday. 92,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MGRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
About McGrath RentCorp
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
