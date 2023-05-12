McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Director Sells $127,442.00 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of MGRC remained flat at $90.99 during trading hours on Friday. 92,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.14. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

