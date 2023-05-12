Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $7.88. 12,993,802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 15,111,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 54.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,261,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 797,083 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 152,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.
Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.
