Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.92. 16,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 9,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services, which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

