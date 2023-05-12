MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) vs. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Critical Contrast

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.92 million 17.84 -$129.62 million ($2.87) -2.03 Coherus BioSciences $211.04 million 1.98 -$291.75 million ($3.76) -1.38

MeiraGTx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coherus BioSciences. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coherus BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -265.59% -95.36% -44.70% Coherus BioSciences -138.24% N/A -53.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares MeiraGTx and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.1% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of MeiraGTx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Coherus BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MeiraGTx and Coherus BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

MeiraGTx currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 375.99%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus target price of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 233.06%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

