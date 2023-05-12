Melcor Developments Ltd. (MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Melcor Developments Trading Up 1.2 %
MRD traded up C$0.13 on Friday, reaching C$11.25. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$16.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.35. The company has a market cap of C$351.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22.
Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of C$76.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melcor Developments will post 2.141527 earnings per share for the current year.
Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.
