Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MCY has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Mercury General stock opened at $29.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Mercury General has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is presently -19.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General by 63.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $10,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

