Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $29.56 on Monday. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.84). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 63.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after buying an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after buying an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

