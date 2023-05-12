Metahero One Day Volume Reaches $427,057.41 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 12th. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.96 million and approximately $427,057.41 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00029454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008986 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

