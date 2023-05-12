Metawar (METAWAR) Trading Up 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Metawar (METAWAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $55.82 million and $2.14 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metawar has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0002658 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

