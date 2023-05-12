Meter Governance 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $156,101.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.74 million and $156,101.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00008586 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,393,675 coins and its circulating supply is 17,095,748 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,387,596 with 17,093,698 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.28230023 USD and is down -5.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $179,224.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

