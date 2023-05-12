MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 21.4% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $22.06 or 0.00083679 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $98.16 million and $3.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00021193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00025140 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018513 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,372.04 or 1.00057298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.15424823 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,603,200.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

