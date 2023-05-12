MetisDAO Price Tops $22.12 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 11th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $98.42 million and $3.69 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $22.12 or 0.00082915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 23.67174826 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,378,766.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

