MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $17,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after buying an additional 5,876,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,097,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,934 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.93. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.78 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

