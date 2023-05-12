MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 29,119 shares trading hands.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Get MFS Multimarket Income Trust alerts:

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $53,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter worth $121,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.