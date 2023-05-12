MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.56

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.56. MFS Multimarket Income Trust shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 29,119 shares trading hands.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a boost from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Multimarket Income Trust
About MFS Multimarket Income Trust
MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Multimarket Income Trust (MMT)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Multimarket Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.