Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 543,758 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

