Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $16,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after buying an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,903,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $35,477,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,224.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 556,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,971,000 after buying an additional 543,758 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

