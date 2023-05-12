Midas Price Reaches $1.36 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Midas token can now be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00005169 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Midas has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $296.43 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Midas Token Profile

Midas is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.36288573 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $296.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

