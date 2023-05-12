MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 139,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.8% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOFG shares. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

In related news, CEO Charles N. Reeves bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 3,020 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $55,779.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles N. Reeves purchased 2,500 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.12 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,182.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $305,231 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.26.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

