Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 38.93, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Millennial Lithium Company Profile
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
