Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 193240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$161.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41.

In other news, Director Doug Ramshaw purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,500 shares of company stock worth $82,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

