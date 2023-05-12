MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 117.5% in April

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
INKT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,769. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
INKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
