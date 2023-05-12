MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 117.5% in April

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,900 shares, a growth of 117.5% from the April 15th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

INKT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 92,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,769. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

In other news, Director Garo H. Armen bought 100,000 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,109.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other MiNK Therapeutics news, Director Garo H. Armen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,978,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,109.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 100,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,515,294.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 350,954 shares of company stock valued at $362,492. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INKT. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

