Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. Terex accounts for about 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.85% of Terex worth $24,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,748,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock remained flat at $46.89 during midday trading on Friday. 83,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,614. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.04.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

