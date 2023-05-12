Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Sells 14,339 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. PetIQ comprises 0.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.75% of PetIQ worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PETQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PetIQ by 174.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in PetIQ by 3,817.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Trading Down 1.5 %

PETQ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.91. 36,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $184.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PETQ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

About PetIQ



PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

