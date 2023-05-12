Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance
Shares of MIRO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.26.
Insider Buying and Selling at Miromatrix Medical
In related news, CFO James Michael Douglas bought 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Miromatrix Medical Company Profile
Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.
