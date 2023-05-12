Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Miromatrix Medical Stock Performance

Shares of MIRO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Miromatrix Medical has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Miromatrix Medical

In related news, CFO James Michael Douglas bought 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Miromatrix Medical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

