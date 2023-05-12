Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$0.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.11 billion-$11.11 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Trading Down 1.9 %

MITEY stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 99,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,979. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

