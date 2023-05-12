Mizuho Trims Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Target Price to $170.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Baidu from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.82.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,817,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Valliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth about $3,637,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Baidu by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

