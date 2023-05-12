Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.45 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.14). Approximately 1,192,634 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 910,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

Mkango Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.99. The stock has a market cap of £27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -281.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Get Mkango Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Mkango Resources

In other Mkango Resources news, insider William (Will) Drummond Dawes bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,615.14). 50.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mkango Resources Company Profile

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, graphite, and gold ores. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.