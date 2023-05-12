Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16.

On Friday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50.

Moderna Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.73.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

