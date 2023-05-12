Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Hoge sold 1,072 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $147,968.16.
- On Friday, February 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50.
Moderna Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of MRNA opened at $128.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.73.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,755 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.