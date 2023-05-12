Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.03. 844,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,615. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,426,119 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.