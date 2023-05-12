ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 5.5%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.27 and last traded at $52.36. 22,980 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 114,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.32. The firm has a market cap of $784.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 108,145 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $5,726,277.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,340 shares in the company, valued at $79,813,653. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ModivCare by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after purchasing an additional 294,108 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

