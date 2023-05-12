Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 73,751 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 26,192 shares.The stock last traded at $9.33 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mondee Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondee

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondee

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

